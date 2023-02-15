No. 7 Iowa dropped Wisconsin, 91-61 on Wednesday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

NPOY candidate, Caitlin Clark became the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to be Top-10 in career scoring and assists in conference history.

Clark was efficient tonight with 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3FG), eight assists, and five rebounds.

Iowa has won 27 straight against Wisconsin.

Monika Czinano was 8-of-11 from the floor adding 19 points and six rebounds.

The Hawkeyes had three student-athletes register double figures.

Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to seven straight 20-win seasons.

The Hawkeyes dominated the paint, 48-14.

Freshman Hannah Stuelke netted nine points and seven boards in 16 minutes of action.

Clark extended her streak of scoring in double figures an astounding 78 games, which is a NCAA Division I best.

Iowa is a perfect 8-0 on its home floor in conference play.

Clark has netted a 3-point basket in 45 straight games. She has hit at least one 3-pointer in 86 career games.

Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 700 points, 195 rebounds, 210 assists, and 40 steals this season.

The Hawkeyes have won 16 out of their last 18 games dating back to Dec. 4, 2022.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes are set to travel to Nebraska on Feb. 18. Tip-off in Lincoln is set for 1 p.m. (CT) inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will broadcast on BTN and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Stats courtesy of University of Iowa Sports Information.

Clark file photo: AP