IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up higher in the top 5 of the AP football rankings after dismantling Maryland on Friday.
Iowa is now ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll, up two spots from last week.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in the 51-14 win over Maryland. The Hawkeye defense created seven turnovers in the dominant performance.
Iowa will take on No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. on FOX.
AP TOP 25
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Michigan
- Brigham Young
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Notre Dame
- Coastal Carolina
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Auburn
- Wake Forest
- Florida
- Texas
- Arizona State
- North Carolina State
- SMU
- San Diego State