Iowa up to No. 3 in AP football rankings

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up higher in the top 5 of the AP football rankings after dismantling Maryland on Friday.

Iowa is now ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll, up two spots from last week.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in the 51-14 win over Maryland. The Hawkeye defense created seven turnovers in the dominant performance.

Iowa will take on No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. on FOX.

AP TOP 25

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Iowa
  4. Penn State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Ohio State
  8. Oregon
  9. Michigan
  10. Brigham Young
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Arkansas
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Kentucky
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Auburn
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Florida
  21. Texas
  22. Arizona State
  23. North Carolina State
  24. SMU
  25. San Diego State

