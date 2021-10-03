Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up higher in the top 5 of the AP football rankings after dismantling Maryland on Friday.

Iowa is now ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll, up two spots from last week.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in the 51-14 win over Maryland. The Hawkeye defense created seven turnovers in the dominant performance.

Iowa will take on No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. on FOX.

AP TOP 25

Alabama Georgia Iowa Penn State Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Michigan Brigham Young Michigan State Oklahoma State Arkansas Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Ole Miss Auburn Wake Forest Florida Texas Arizona State North Carolina State SMU San Diego State