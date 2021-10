Iowa up to No. 2 in AP football rankings

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes have earned their highest ranking since 1985 after winning a top-five matchup against Penn State on Saturday.

Iowa moved up a spot to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes defeated then-No. 4 Penn State 23-20 on Saturday to become 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

This is the Hawkeyes’ highest ranking since they reached No. 1 in 1985, according to the Associated Press.

Iowa hosts Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

AP TOP 25

Georgia Iowa Cincinnati Oklahoma Alabama Ohio State Penn State Michigan Oregon Michigan State Kentucky Oklahoma State Ole Miss Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Wake Forest Arkansas Arizona State Brigham Young Florida Texas A&M North Carolina State SMU San Diego State Texas