Iowa Town Divided at 2A State Basketball Championship

HULL, Iowa — It was a quiet Friday in the Sioux County town of Hull. Not only were the Boyden-Hull Comets in the boys’ state basketball championship game, but the Western Christian Wolfpack, also from Hull, were in the 2A title game as well. Many residents headed out of town to support their team playing for a state championship.

But not everyone left town. Some people were still on the job at the Foreign Candy Company, where the possibility of a crosstown state championship had been discussed.

“It’s funny because we talked about it almost like an impossibility weeks ago, saying, ‘wouldn’t it be something if both teams end up playing each other in the state championship,'” said Beth Vanderzee, who works in marketing at the Foreign Candy Company. “We’re definitely split down the middle. I would say here at Foreign Candy we’re probably half for Hull Western and half for Boyden-Hull, so it’s been a very exciting environment the last two days.”

In a town like Hull, it is not uncommon to find people who like to cheer for both teams.

“I’ve been with the Comets all along, but I like to be with Western,” said Darlene Woelber of the Foreign Candy Company. “I’ve got families from both schools. I like to give both of the school kids guff.”

“I am not from town here but we know people on both teams from being in and working in the area,” said Craig Johnson of the Foreign Candy Company. “I married a girl from Boyden, so I’ll be cheering for the Comets today.”

“Here in the office just down the hall we’ve got a few Comets fans, so us Wolfpack fans have to stick together,” said Bethany Bosma, a Western Christian alumna.

But you don’t have to be a Boyden-Hull Comet or part of the Western Christian Wolfpack to enjoy the sweet treats at the Foreign Candy Company.

“Foreign Candy Company has been around since 1978. We’ve been innovators in the confection industry for over 43 years, started by Peter De Yager,” said Bill Lange, marketing director of the Foreign Candy Company. “He was a German school teacher here in town and they would raise money selling different candies from all over the world.”

The company website said De Yager’s German students visited a gummy bear factory in Germany. They brought some home to sell to raise funds for their next trip. The sales went so well that De Yager branched out marketing candy for other school groups to use as fundraisers and the Foreign Candy Company was born.

In Friday’s state championship game, Western Christian defeated Boyden-Hull, 56-50. Find the game’s box score here.