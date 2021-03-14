2-Seed Iowa to Play Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament

Iowa center Luka Garza drives around Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr., left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes will face Grand Canyon in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Iowa is the 2-seed and Grand Canyon is the 15-seed in the West Region.

Iowa is 21-8 overall this season. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 82-71 loss against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Iowa was ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll of the regular season.

Grand Canyon is 17-6 overall. The Antelopes finished first in the Western Athletic Conference regular season and conference tournament.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s NCAA Tournament is being held completely in Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis.

Find the complete NCAA Tournament bracket here.