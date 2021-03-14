2-Seed Iowa to Play Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes will face Grand Canyon in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Iowa is the 2-seed and Grand Canyon is the 15-seed in the West Region.
Iowa is 21-8 overall this season. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 82-71 loss against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Iowa was ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll of the regular season.
Grand Canyon is 17-6 overall. The Antelopes finished first in the Western Athletic Conference regular season and conference tournament.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s NCAA Tournament is being held completely in Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis.
Find the complete NCAA Tournament bracket here.