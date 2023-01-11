IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to go with her 20 points. She also moved into second on the Iowa career scoring list. Monika Czinano scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting plus 6 of 7 free throws for the Hawkeyes. Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give Iowa State the first double-digit lead of the game. Ryan scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, on a three-point play and 3-pointer, and she added another basket for a 59-46 lead with 5:35 left. Iowa State went nearly three minutes without scoring to have its lead trimmed to 62-56 with 2:32 left, but Ashley Joens answered with a 3-pointer from the corner for a nine-point lead.



