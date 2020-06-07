Iowa Strength Coach Chris Doyle Denies Making Racist Comments

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle is denying he ever made racist comments to black athletes in the program.

Doyle spoke out for the first time since he was placed on administrative leave on Saturday. Doyle commended the former players for coming forward, but he also defended himself from their allegations.

Doyle released the following statement on Twitter:

“For 21 years, I have committed my life to Iowa Football and loved with all my heart, every single one of the young men I’ve gotten to work with and every minute we have spent together in the weight room, on the field and as friends and fellow Hawkeyes. I can only imagine how much courage it took for them to speak out on these serious matters. I am proud of them. My job has been to give feedback to our players for 21 years and now I am receiving feedback myself. I can take it and I won’t hide from it. It saddens me to hear the stories of the difficult experiences while in our program, in addition to the outpouring of stories we are hearing across this country. It is time to listen, learn and grow. Most importantly, it is a time for action. I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true. I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved. There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activists, leaders and contributors to society due to their experience at Iowa Football. The record will show this.”

Former Hawkeye football players continue to come forward to express concerns about the program’s culture. Some players specifically spoke out against Doyle and his behavior toward black athletes on the team.

Former Hawkeye Faith Ekakitie said, “Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it. However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff.”

Former Iowa defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba told two separate stories about Doyle.

Current Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson also said Doyle is a problem within the program.

“Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz. Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building,” said Johnson.

Former Iowa safety Jordan Lomax said he also experienced problems in the weight room.

“I stand with my fellow Hawkeye Brothers advocating for a cultural shift in the Iowa Football Program. We were disproportionately represented as a result of black players leaving prematurely due to either double standards or the inability of the coaching staff to relate with our culture. I have much respect for KF and other coaches on the staff as men of great integrity, principles, & morals and I am confident they have the ability be a part of the solution. As my brother @Faith_Joseph already mentioned, “the change starts in the weight room,” said Lomax.

Doyle has been Iowa’s head strength and conditioning coach since 1999. He is the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in college football. Head coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement on Saturday in response to allegations against Doyle.

Ferentz said, “I have spoken with [Doyle] about the allegations posted on social media. They are troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players. Therefore, Coach Doyle has been place on administrative leave immediately while there is an independent review. He and I agree that all parties will have their voices heard and then a decision about how to move forward will be made.”

