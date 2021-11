Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Breece Hall set a new FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown during Iowa State’s game against TCU on Friday.

Hall ran for a 39-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter, his 24th straight game with a rushing touchdown, a new FBS record.

Hall passed former Arkansas running back Bill Burnett, who had the record for more than 50 years.

BREECE UNLEASHED 🔥@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH sets the FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing TD pic.twitter.com/oihI8FzWyH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2021

The Iowa State-TCU game can be viewed on Fox Sports 1.