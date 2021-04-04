Iowa State’s Ashley Joens Wins Award for Nation’s Best Small Forward

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State junior Ashley Joens has won the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award, which honors the best small forward in NCAA Division I.

“It is such an honor to be the recipient of this award,” Joens said. “Cheryl Miller had an amazing career that helped pave the way for women’s basketball, not only on the court, but off the court as well. To win this award and be considered the best small forward in the country this season is a great honor, especially with all the other great players that were considered for this award. This wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates and coaches. They have pushed me each and every day to continue to get better.”

Joens, an Iowa City native, set a new school record of 24.2 points per game this season. She led the Big 12 conference and ranked fifth nationally in points per game. Joens shot a career-best 46.3% from the field. She also finished the season as the NCAA leader in free throws made with 181.

The Iowa State women’s basketball program is now home to two of the last three winners of the Cheryl Miller Award. Bridget Carleton won the award in 2019.