Iowa State women ranked in AP top 10 for first time since 2002

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women’s basketball team has entered the top 10 of the AP rankings for the first time since 2002.

Iowa State is ranked No. 9 is the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Cyclones are 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, their best conference start since 2013-14.

Iowa State is led by senior standout Ashley Joens who is averaging 20.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season. Joens was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List following her strong first half of the season.

Lexi Donarski (15.3 ppg), Emily Ryan (10.9 ppg) and Aubrey Joens (10.7 ppg) are also averaging double-digits in scoring for the Cyclones.

Ryan was named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after helping the Cyclones to a 2-0 week. The sophomore guard averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 61.9 percent from the field, including a career-high 22 points against Oklahoma.

Iowa State is currently tied with No. 25 Kansas State atop the Big 12 standings. The two teams will square off on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Iowa women’s basketball team dropped out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked No. 22 the previous week. The Hawkeyes (8-4) beat Evansville and Nebraska but lost to Northwestern last week. Iowa plays at Purdue on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Find the full AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll here.

Men’s rankings

The Iowa State men’s basketball team dropped four spots to No. 15 in Monday’s new poll. The Cyclones (13-2) beat No. 25 Texas Tech but lost to Oklahoma last week. Iowa State plays at No. 9 Kansas on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Iowa men’s basketball team (11-4) received two votes in this week’s AP Poll. Iowa hosts Indiana on Thursday at 8:07 p.m.

Find the full AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll here.