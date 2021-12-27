Iowa State up to No. 8 in AP men’s basketball rankings

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Kennesaw State, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team moved up one spot higher in the top ten of the new AP rankings released Monday.

The Cyclones (12-0) are ranked No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 Conference this season, but after an undefeated start to the season the Cyclones broke into the AP top ten for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Iowa State is led by Izaiah Brockington’s 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. On Monday, Brockington was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The senior guard recorded his Big 12-best sixth double-double of the season in last week’s 79-48 win over Chicago State, scoring 20 points and matching his career high with 13 rebounds.

Iowa State is preparing for a top-ten matchup against No. 1 Baylor (11-0) at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 1.

In the women’s AP Top 25, Iowa State (11-1) is ranked No. 14. Iowa (6-3) dropped six spots to No. 21 after getting upset by IUPUI on Dec. 21.

The Iowa men’s basketball team (9-3) received two votes in this week’s AP poll.