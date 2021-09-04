Iowa State to host ESPN’s College GameDay for Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State will host ESPN’s College GameDay for the Cy-Hawk showdown next Saturday, Sept. 11.

ESPN’s College GameDay, the network’s signature college football pregame show, begins at 8 a.m. on ESPN. The set will be located south of Jack Trice Stadium in the grassy area between the Sukup End Zone Club and Reiman Gardens.

This is the second time in three years that Iowa State has hosted College GameDay.

“This will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase Iowa State University, our football program and fans to a national audience. I am confident that our fans will again show out for this special event, just as they did two years ago,” said Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard.

The Cy-Hawk game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Tickets for the game are sold out.