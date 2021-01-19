Iowa State-Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar fights for a rebound with Iowa State forward Solomon Young (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State-Texas Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed as the Cyclones continue to pause team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Big 12 Conference and both universities will work to reschedule the game.

Iowa State paused team activities on Jan. 15 because of COVID-19 protocols. The Texas Tech matchup will be Iowa State’s fourth straight game postponed due to COVID-19.

Iowa State Athletics has not announced when games will resume. Iowa State’s next game on the schedule is at home against Oklahoma State on Jan. 25.

Iowa State is 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Big 12 this season.