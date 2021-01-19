Iowa State-Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State-Texas Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed as the Cyclones continue to pause team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Big 12 Conference and both universities will work to reschedule the game.
Iowa State paused team activities on Jan. 15 because of COVID-19 protocols. The Texas Tech matchup will be Iowa State’s fourth straight game postponed due to COVID-19.
Iowa State Athletics has not announced when games will resume. Iowa State’s next game on the schedule is at home against Oklahoma State on Jan. 25.
Iowa State is 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Big 12 this season.