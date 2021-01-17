Iowa State-Texas Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State-Texas men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed after the Cyclones paused team activities due to COVID-19 within the program.

The Big 12 Conference and both universities are working to reschedule the game.

Iowa State’s game at Kansas this weekend was also postponed after the Cyclones indefinitely paused activities Friday.

“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” head coach Steve Prohm said in a statement Friday. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

The Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) are currently last place in the conference standings.