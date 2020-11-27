Iowa State Takes Down Texas 23-20

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, center, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 45-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AUSTIN, Texas — Iowa State rallied to beat Texas 23-20 on Friday to remain atop the Big 12 standings.

Breece Hall ran in a 3-yard touchdown to put the Cyclones ahead with 1:25 left in the game.

Iowa State’s Brock Purdy threw for 312 yards and a touchdown. Hall rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger passed for 298 yards and a touchdown and added a running touchdown.

Iowa State’s win clinches the Cyclones a share of first place in the Big 12 regular season standings. The win all but guarantees them a trip to the conference championship game in Dallas.

Iowa State improves to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones play West Virginia in Ames in the regular season finale on Dec. 5.