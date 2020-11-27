Iowa State Takes Down Texas 23-20

AUSTIN, Texas — Iowa State rallied to beat Texas 23-20 on Friday to remain atop the Big 12 standings.
Breece Hall ran in a 3-yard touchdown to put the Cyclones ahead with 1:25 left in the game.
Iowa State’s Brock Purdy threw for 312 yards and a touchdown. Hall rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger passed for 298 yards and a touchdown and added a running touchdown.
Iowa State’s win clinches the Cyclones a share of first place in the Big 12 regular season standings. The win all but guarantees them a trip to the conference championship game in Dallas.
Iowa State improves to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones play West Virginia in Ames in the regular season finale on Dec. 5.