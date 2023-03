WACO – The Iowa State men shocked 7th ranked Baylor on Saturday 73-58. Jaren Holmes led the way with 16 points, Tre King, in the starting lineup for Caleb Grill, scored 13.

Cyclones held Baylor to just 38% shooting.

Iowa State finishes 9-9 in the Big 12 and locks up the 5-seed at the Big 12 tournament where they will face Baylor on Thursday at 11:30.