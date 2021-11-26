Iowa State routs TCU 48-14

Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs from TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt, left, during a 39-yard touchdown run in the first half an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Breece Hall scored a career-high four touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 48-14 win over TCU on Friday.

Hall also ran for a career-high 242 yards and set the FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. His 39-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter made it his 24th straight games with a rushing touchdown, passing former Arkansas running back Bill Burnett (1968-70) for that record.

The Cyclones led 17-7 at halftime and outscored the Horned Frogs 31-7 in the second half.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21 of 30 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Hall ran for three touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown. Jirehl Brock scored Iowa State’s first touchdown, a 40-yard run in the 2nd quarter. Xavier Hutchinson had 7 receptions for 107 yards.

Iowa State finishes the regular season 7-5 overall TCU drops to 5-7.

This story will be updated.