AMES – The Iowa State Cyclones entered the season with many unknowns but fans feel much better after Saturday. ISU had no trouble with Northern Iowa, 30-9 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Rocco Becht got the start at QB and threw for 118 yards in his debut. The Cyclones also rushed for 135 yards as a team.

Iowa State starts the season 1-0 and hosts in-state rival Iowa next Saturday.