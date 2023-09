AMES – After the disappointing loss at Ohio Iowa State bounced back on Saturday, beating Oklahoma State 34-27.

QB Rocco Becht had a huge day throwing the football, 348 yards and 3 TD’s. Jaylin Noel and Daniel Jackson combined for 14 catches for 236 yards.

The Cyclones improve to 2-2 on the year, and hit the road to take on Oklahoma next week.