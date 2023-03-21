AMES — All 32 NFL teams showed up in Ames Tuesday to scout eight Iowa State football players at the Cyclones’ Pro Day.

Most of the scouts were there to see edge rusher Will McDonald, who could become ISU’s first first-round draft pick in 50 years. Among the names there to see the Cyclones were Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Tomlin paid close attention to ISU wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson in particular, watching Hutchinson’s workout and even chatting with him between reps.

Besides McDonald and Hutchinson, the other Cyclones that worked out were safety Anthony Johnson, offensive lineman Trevor Downing, defensive lineman M.J. Anderson, linebackers Colby Reeder and O’Rien Vance, and wideout Darren Wilson.