Iowa State Moves Up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have moved up to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday.

It is the highest ranking Iowa State has received in program history. The Cyclones are also the highest-ranked two-loss team in this week’s CFB Playoff Rankings.

Iowa State (8-2, 8-1) sits atop the Big 12 standings and will play No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) in the conference championship game on Saturday. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on ABC.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) are ranked No. 16 this week. Iowa’s game against Michigan this weekend has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverine football program. The Hawkeyes now await a potential bowl matchup.

CFP Rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Iowa State
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Indiana
  12. Coastal Carolina
  13. USC
  14. Northwestern
  15. North Carolina
  16. Iowa
  17. BYU
  18. Miami (FL)
  19. Louisiana
  20. Texas
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. NC State
  23. Tulsa
  24. San Jose State
  25. Colorado

