Iowa State Moves Up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have moved up to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday.
It is the highest ranking Iowa State has received in program history. The Cyclones are also the highest-ranked two-loss team in this week’s CFB Playoff Rankings.
Iowa State (8-2, 8-1) sits atop the Big 12 standings and will play No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) in the conference championship game on Saturday. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on ABC.
The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) are ranked No. 16 this week. Iowa’s game against Michigan this weekend has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverine football program. The Hawkeyes now await a potential bowl matchup.
CFP Rankings
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Florida
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Coastal Carolina
- USC
- Northwestern
- North Carolina
- Iowa
- BYU
- Miami (FL)
- Louisiana
- Texas
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Tulsa
- San Jose State
- Colorado