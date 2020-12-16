Iowa State Moves Up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have moved up to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday.

It is the highest ranking Iowa State has received in program history. The Cyclones are also the highest-ranked two-loss team in this week’s CFB Playoff Rankings.

Iowa State (8-2, 8-1) sits atop the Big 12 standings and will play No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2) in the conference championship game on Saturday. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on ABC.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) are ranked No. 16 this week. Iowa’s game against Michigan this weekend has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverine football program. The Hawkeyes now await a potential bowl matchup.

CFP Rankings

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Iowa State Florida Georgia Cincinnati Oklahoma Indiana Coastal Carolina USC Northwestern North Carolina Iowa BYU Miami (FL) Louisiana Texas Oklahoma State NC State Tulsa San Jose State Colorado