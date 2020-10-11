Iowa State Moves Up in AP Top 25 After Texas Tech Win

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has moved up in the AP Top 25 after a convincing win against Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Cyclones moved up from No. 24 to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

Iowa State defeated Texas Tech 31-15 to get out to its best start in Big 12 play in 18 years. Iowa State has won three straight to open conference play for the first time since 2002 and only the second time since 1950. Iowa State and Kansas State both sit atop the Big 12 standings at 3-0 in the conference.

Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s victory. Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and two scores.

Iowa State began the season ranked No. 23, before an opening loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Wins over Texas Christian and Oklahoma vaulted the Cyclones back into the Top 25.

Iowa State visits Oklahoma State on Oct. 24.

AP TOP 25

Clemson Alabama Georgia Notre Dame North Carolina Ohio State Oklahoma State Cincinnati Penn State Florida Texas A&M Oregon Miami (FL) Auburn Brigham Young Wisconsin SMU Tennessee Michigan Iowa State Louisiana-Lafayette Kansas State Virginia Tech Minnesota USC

The Associated Press contributed to this report.