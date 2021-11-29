Iowa State men’s basketball team enters AP Top 25

Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington (1) drives against Xavier’s Colby Jones (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

The Cyclones are ranked No. 19 in the latest AP poll released Monday. Last week, Iowa State beat No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis on the way to the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament title.

Iowa State remains undefeated at 6-0 this season.

Iowa State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Ames on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

AP TOP 25

Duke Purdue Gonzaga Baylor UCLA Villanova Texas Kansas Kentucky Arkansas Arizona BYU Tennessee Florida Houston Alabama Connecticut Memphis Iowa State USC Auburn Michigan State Wisconsin Michigan Seton Hall

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1