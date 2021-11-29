Iowa State men’s basketball team enters AP Top 25

Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington (1) drives against Xavier’s Colby Jones (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

The Cyclones are ranked No. 19 in the latest AP poll released Monday. Last week, Iowa State beat No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis on the way to the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament title.

Iowa State remains undefeated at 6-0 this season.

Iowa State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Ames on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

AP TOP 25

  1. Duke
  2. Purdue
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Baylor
  5. UCLA
  6. Villanova
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Arizona
  12. BYU
  13. Tennessee
  14. Florida
  15. Houston
  16. Alabama
  17. Connecticut
  18. Memphis
  19. Iowa State
  20. USC
  21. Auburn
  22. Michigan State
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Michigan
  25. Seton Hall

Others receiving votes:
Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

