Iowa State Men’s Basketball Season on Pause Due to COVID-19

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team has paused activities due to “COVID-19 protocols within the program,” the athletics department announced Friday.

Iowa State’s game at Kansas this Saturday has been postponed.

“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” head coach Steve Prohm said in a press release. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

Iowa State Athletics said “no determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point.”

The Cyclones (2-7, 0-5) are currently last place in the Big 12 Conference standings.

Iowa State’s game against Kansas State this week was postponed after the Wildcats were unable to meet the Big 12’s required COVID-19 thresholds. Iowa State previously had nonconference games against DePaul and Chicago State canceled because of COVID-19.