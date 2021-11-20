Iowa State men finish 2nd, women 9th at NCAA cross country championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Iowa State men’s cross country team finished runner-up at the NCAA championships, led by Wesley Kiptoo’s second-place effort on Saturday.

Kiptoo finished second overall in the 10K at 28:38.7, five seconds behind the champion, Conner Mantz of BYU. Iowa State’s Thomas Pollard finished 21st overall to earn his first career All-America honor. This is the fifth top-2 team finish for Iowa State in program history and the best team effort since the Cyclones won the national title in 1994.

Northern Arizona won the men’s team championship.

The Iowa State women’s team placed ninth overall. Iowa State’s Callie Logue finished in fourth place in the 6K at 19:29.8, earning her second cross country All-America honor. This is the Iowa State women’s first top-10 finish at nationals since placing second at the 2014 NCAA championships.

North Carolina State won the women’s team championship, with BYU’s Whittni Orton winning the individual title.

Full results can be found here.

Men’s team standings

1. Northern Arizona – 92; 2. Iowa State – 137; 3. Oklahoma State – 186; 4. Arkansas – 195; 5. Stanford – 236; 6. Tulsa – 237; 7. BYU – 246; 8. Colorado – 249; 9. Notre Dame – 290; 10. Wake Forest – 356

Iowa State men individual results

2. Wesley Kiptoo , Iowa State – 28:38.7; 21. Thomas Pollard , Iowa State – 29:20.4; 41. Gable Sieperda , Iowa State – 29:31.9; 44. Festus Lagat , Iowa State – 29:34.8; 47. Ryan Ford , Iowa State – 29:36.9; 65. Ezekiel Rop , Iowa State – 29:49.8; 116. Chad Johnson , Iowa State – 30:19.7

Women’s team standings

1. NC State – 84; 2. BYU – 122; 3. New Mexico – 130; 4. Colorado – 187; 5. Notre Dame – 215; 6. Stanford – 233; 7. Minnesota – 313; 8. Arkansas – 328; 9. Iowa State – 332; 10. Ole Miss – 350

Iowa State women individual results

4. Cailie Logue , Iowa State – 19:29.8; 50. Ashley Tutt , Iowa State – 20:07.2; 104. Winrose Chesang , Iowa State – 20:31.4; 106. Dana Feyen , Iowa State – 20:32.3; 150. Madelynn Hill , Iowa State – 20:48.6; 206. Janette Schraft , Iowa State – 21:17.0; 215. Brenna Cohoon , Iowa State – 21:21.1