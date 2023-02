AMES – The 11th ranked Iowa State men lost at home for the first time this season, 64-56 to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Jazz Kunc led the way with 13 points, Tamin Lipsey added 12 in the loss.

The Cyclones fall to 7-5 in the Big 12, 16-8 overall. They have lost 4 of their last 5 games.

Cyclones are home again Wednesday to take on TCU.