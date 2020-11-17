Iowa State Limits Attendance at Saturday’s Football Game to Families and Guests of Players and Staff

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State will limit attendance at Saturday’s football game against Kansas State to just families and guests of student-athletes and staff, Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced on Tuesday.

“The safety of all individuals remains our priority and with increased COVID positivity and hospitalization rates throughout the state, we feel this is the appropriate action,” said Pollard.

Additionally, Pollard said attendance at men’s and women’s basketball games will be limited to just families and guests of student-athletes and staff until the end of November.

Pollard said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation locally and adapt their attendance plans for December athletics events in the next several weeks.

“The fan base has been incredibly compliant with mitigation measures this fall, and there are no known cases of COVID resulting from fans attending our games. However, we feel it is in the best interest of our state, community and university, for the Iowa State Athletics Department to be a leader in limiting social gatherings during these times,” Pollard said.

Iowa State’s ticket office will provide refund options for football tickets at the end of the season. Fans with tickets to men’s or women’s basketball games in November will receive refunds for those games, according to Pollard.

Pollard said the marching band and spirit squad will still attend Saturday’s football game. Iowa State and Kansas State kick off at 3 p.m. on FOX.