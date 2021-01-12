Iowa State-Kansas State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Iowa State-Kansas State men’s basketball game scheduled for this Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Kansas State was unable to meet the Big 12 Conference’s required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, according to a release from Iowa State Athletics. The universities and the Big 12 are working to reschedule the game.
Iowa State (2-7, 0-5) and Kansas State (5-8, 1-4) both sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The two teams previously met in the Big 12 opener last month. The Wildcats won that matchup 74-65 at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State had nonconference games against DePaul and Chicago State canceled because of COVID-19 protocols earlier this season.
Iowa State’s next game is this Saturday at No. 6 Kansas. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.