Iowa State-Kansas State Men’s Basketball Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Kansas State guard Rudi Williams, right, drives past Iowa State forward Solomon Young (33) and guard Tyler Harris (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Iowa State-Kansas State men’s basketball game scheduled for this Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Kansas State was unable to meet the Big 12 Conference’s required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, according to a release from Iowa State Athletics. The universities and the Big 12 are working to reschedule the game.

Iowa State (2-7, 0-5) and Kansas State (5-8, 1-4) both sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The two teams previously met in the Big 12 opener last month. The Wildcats won that matchup 74-65 at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State had nonconference games against DePaul and Chicago State canceled because of COVID-19 protocols earlier this season.

Iowa State’s next game is this Saturday at No. 6 Kansas. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.