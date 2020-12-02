Iowa State Jumps into Top 10 of College Football Playoff Rankings

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has jumped into the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) are No. 9 in this week’s rankings.

Iowa State defeated Texas 23-20 last Friday, vaulting them from No. 13 into the top 10.

The Cyclones play West Virginia in Ames this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to finish the regular season. A win against West Virginia would secure Iowa State a spot in the Big 12 championship game, which is scheduled to take place Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Iowa State is ranked No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2) moved up five spots to No. 19 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings. The Hawkeyes extended their win streak to four games by beating Nebraska 26-20 in last Friday’s Heroes Game.

Iowa is ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. The Hawkeyes visit Illinois this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

CFB Playoff Rankings

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati Georgia Iowa State Miami (FL) Oklahoma Indiana BYU Northwestern Oklahoma State Wisconsin North Carolina Coastal Carolina Iowa USC Marshall Washington Oregon Tulsa Louisiana