 

 

Iowa State Jumps into Top 10 of College Football Playoff Rankings

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has jumped into the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) are No. 9 in this week’s rankings.

Iowa State defeated Texas 23-20 last Friday, vaulting them from No. 13 into the top 10.

The Cyclones play West Virginia in Ames this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to finish the regular season. A win against West Virginia would secure Iowa State a spot in the Big 12 championship game, which is scheduled to take place Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Iowa State is ranked No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2) moved up five spots to No. 19 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings. The Hawkeyes extended their win streak to four games by beating Nebraska 26-20 in last Friday’s Heroes Game.

Iowa is ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. The Hawkeyes visit Illinois this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

CFB Playoff Rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Georgia
  9. Iowa State
  10. Miami (FL)
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Indiana
  13. BYU
  14. Northwestern
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Wisconsin
  17. North Carolina
  18. Coastal Carolina
  19. Iowa
  20. USC
  21. Marshall
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon
  24. Tulsa
  25. Louisiana

