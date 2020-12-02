Iowa State Jumps into Top 10 of College Football Playoff Rankings

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has jumped into the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday.
The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) are No. 9 in this week’s rankings.
Iowa State defeated Texas 23-20 last Friday, vaulting them from No. 13 into the top 10.
The Cyclones play West Virginia in Ames this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to finish the regular season. A win against West Virginia would secure Iowa State a spot in the Big 12 championship game, which is scheduled to take place Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Iowa State is ranked No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25.
The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2) moved up five spots to No. 19 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings. The Hawkeyes extended their win streak to four games by beating Nebraska 26-20 in last Friday’s Heroes Game.
Iowa is ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. The Hawkeyes visit Illinois this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
CFB Playoff Rankings
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Florida
- Cincinnati
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- Miami (FL)
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- BYU
- Northwestern
- Oklahoma State
- Wisconsin
- North Carolina
- Coastal Carolina
- Iowa
- USC
- Marshall
- Washington
- Oregon
- Tulsa
- Louisiana