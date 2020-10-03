Iowa State Football Welcomes Fans as COVID-19 Numbers Down

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones welcome Oklahoma for college football at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday night. This comes as COVID-19 numbers at the school continue to trend down.

“We have seen our positive testing rates go below 5% for three weeks in a row,” said Erin Baldwin, associate vice president of Student Health Services. “The whole campus, especially, our students have just done a tremendous job.”

With the declining COVID-19 numbers, Iowa State has safety protocols in place.

“We’re excited the fans are back,” said Michael Newton, chief of Iowa State University Police. “Our positivity rate has dropped and we’re expecting the fans to come and they will abide by our Cyclone Cares policies and mitigation strategies.”

The first thing fans will see is that there is no tailgating allowed at Jack Trice.

“We’re asking people to immediately park, come into the stadium and maintain their social distancing,” said Newton. “Wear their face coverings. People will have tickets throughout the stadium and we made sure that they’re physically distanced from one another. Our student section is set up in such a way that in between each student there are three empty seats.”

Students on campus say they have changed the way they interact with others.

“With other people I’ve gathered with, we definitely take it more seriously. If we’re just carpooling together, we’re wearing our mask,” said Iowa State student Nathan Hamel.

“I’m really proud of them for coming together to keep our numbers down. I think it takes a team effort,” said Austin Goddard, an Iowa State student.

Iowa State University operates a testing center inside Johnny’s, located at Hilton Coliseum.