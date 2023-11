AMES – Iowa State got off to as terrible start on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks, falling behind 21-3 before losing 28-21.

Rocco Becht threw for 216 yards in the loss, but Becht also threw a pick 6 in the 2nd Q.

Iowa State falls to 5-4 overall, 4-2 in the Big 12. Up next a trip to BYU.