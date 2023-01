Lawrence, KS – 14th ranked Iowa State lost in the final seconds at #2 Kansas on Saturday, 62-60.

Cyclone Senior Gabe Kalscheur tied the game at 60 with a 3 pointer, but then KJ Adams gave the Jayhawks the lead with 11 seconds left, banking in a shot in the lane over Robert Jones.

ISU has one last chance, but Caleb Grill’s 3 point attempt was off the mark.

Kalscheur led ISU with 23 points. The Cyclones fall to 13-3 overall, 4-1 in the Big 12. Iowa State is back home Tuesday to take on Texas.