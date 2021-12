Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives the ball in an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team is ranked in the top ten of the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Iowa State (11-0) is ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Poll released on Monday.

In the women’s AP Top 25, Iowa State (11-1) is ranked No. 13 and Iowa (6-2) is No. 15.

The Iowa men’s basketball team received 3 votes in this week’s AP Poll.