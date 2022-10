AMES – It was another offensive struggle for the Cyclones Saturday night against Kansas State. ISU lost its 3rd straight game, 10-9 to the Wildcats.

Jace Gilbert kicked 3 field goals, but the offense never really threatened to score a TD, managing just over 270 total yards.

Adrian Martinez accounted for over 300 total yards for K-State.

The loss drops Iowa State to 3-3 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12. Up next, a trip to Austin Texas.