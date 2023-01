AMES – The 18th ranked Iowa State women beat Kansas on Saturday 64-50. All-American Ashley Joens led the way with 26 points. Izzy Zingaro added 11 points off the bench.

ISU improves to 12-4 overall, 4-2 in the Big 12.

Des Moines – The Drake women had no trouble with Valparaiso, rolling over the Beacons, 84-51. This was Head Coach Allison Pohlman’s 50th win of her career.

Katie Dinnebier led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Drake improves to 11-5 overall, 6-2 in the MVC.