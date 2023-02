AMES – 13th ranked Iowa State ended a 7 game losing streak to Kansas, beating the Jayhawks 68-53 in front of a raucous crowd at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclone defense completely shut down KU’s offense to just 38% shooting.

Jaren Holmes scored 15 points, all in the 2nd half while Freshman Tamin Lipsey bounced back with 9 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds.

ISU improves to 7-3 in the Big 12, 16-6 overall and travel to West Virginia on Wednesday