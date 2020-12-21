Iowa State-Chicago State Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton, center, drives to the basket between Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon (3) and Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas State won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State-Chicago State men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to an insufficient number of players available in the Chicago State program, Iowa State Athletics announced on Monday.

“Obviously this is disappointing for our student-athletes to have another game canceled, but we understand the situation Chicago State is in,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said in a statement.

This is Iowa State’s second men’s basketball game to be canceled this season. The game against DePaul on Dec. 6 was canceled due to COVID-19.

Chicago State last played on Sunday in a 111-67 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

Iowa State’s next game is against No. 2 Baylor in Ames on Saturday, Jan. 2.