Iowa State Basketball Signs Kansas Transfer Tristan Enaruna

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team has landed Kansas transfer Tristan Enaruna.

Enaruna, a 6’8″ guard/forward from the Netherlands, previously played two seasons at Kansas. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 25 games last season. Enaruna has three seasons left of eligibility.

“Tristan will impact our program immediately,” Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “He’s a skilled wing that can make plays off the dribble, finish at the rim and knock down the perimeter jump shot. Defensively, he provides the length and versatility to guard multiple positions. We look forward to him being one of our leaders this season and beyond.”

Enaruna was a four-star, top-60 recruit out of high school. In 2019, he represented the Netherlands at the U18 FIBA European Championship in Volos, Greece, averaging 19.1 points per game.

Enaruna is the fifth transfer to sign with Iowa State this spring, joining Caleb Grill (UNLV), Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota), Aljaž Kunc (Washington State) and Robert Jones (Denver).