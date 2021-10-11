Iowa State athletes could soon receive thousands of dollars in awards for academic success

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University’s scholarship athletes will soon have the opportunity to earn up to $5,980 per academic year as financial awards for their performance in the classroom.

The Iowa State Athletics Department will debut the Cyclone Student-Athlete Academic Achievement Program in the 2022-23 academic year. The program will give Iowa State scholarship athletes the chance to earn money based on their performance in the classroom each semester.

Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said athletes will receive their academic awards upon graduation from Iowa State University. Athletes could potentially receive up to $23,920 after four years in the program.

Iowa State University said exact details for the program are still being finalized, but athletes will have to “maintain good standing on campus and within the community” to receive their academic awards.

“We believe that the intent of the academic incentives should be tied directly to our department’s core mission of educating and graduating our student-athletes,” Pollard said. “By providing these incentives at the time of graduation, we believe it will allow our student-athletes to get off to a great start when they move beyond Iowa State and into the next phase of their life.”

The Alston verdict, coupled with a recent change in NCAA legislation, now allows student-athletes the opportunity to receive up to $5,980 per academic year as financial awards related to classroom success, according to Iowa State University.

The Big 12 Board of Directors allows for its members to offer these academic incentives to student-athletes in all sports who are receiving athletic scholarships.