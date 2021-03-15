Iowa State and Steve Prohm Agree to Part Ways

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm have agreed to part ways, the university announced Monday night.

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard met with Prohm in person Monday night, the university said. Pollard will have additional comment on Tuesday.

Prohm compiled a 97-95 record in six seasons at Iowa State. He led the Cyclones to three NCAA tournament appearances and two Big 12 tournament championships. However, the Cyclones went 2-22 this season and 12-20 the year before.

Pollard will begin searching for a new coach immediately.