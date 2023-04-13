Iowa is not known as a softball powerhouse. The Hawkeyes have been under .500 in seven of the last 10 seasons. But Iowa is 26-15 this year, 7-4 in the Big Ten, and Central Iowa talent is helping lead the way.

Three former Fort Dodge standouts are starters for the Hawkeyes. Catcher Tristin Doster is second on the team in batting average. Shortstop Tory Bennett leads the team in doubles. Pitcher Jalen Adams has a 2.28 ERA in 18 appearances. All three were on the Dodgers’ state championship team a few years ago.

But Fort Dodge isn’t the only Central Iowa school represented on the Hawkeyes. Ogden’s Denali Loecker leads Iowa with seven home runs and 32 RBI.

Iowa hosts a three-game series against Maryland this weekend.