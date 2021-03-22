Iowa Ready for NCAA Second Round Match-Up Against Oregon

INDIANAPOLIS – Expect a lot of Iowa Hawkeye fans to be taking a long lunch break Monday as the men’s basketball team takes on Oregon in the NCAA tournament’s round of 32.

The Hawkeyes passed their first round test, beating Grand Canyon by 12 Saturday night. Iowa is now one win away from the Sweet 16 but the Hawkeyes aren’t looking past the Ducks.

“They’re a really, really good team. Obviously, they’ve won the regular season in the PAC 12 which is impressive and you can see how well the PAC 12 is doing so far in the tournament,” said Luka Garza.

Jordan Bohannon said, “Very athletic, probably going to press us the whole game. So we’ve just gotta be ready to take care of the ball. Very good shooting team as well, lot of drivers.”

Coach Fran McCaffery spoke about Orgeon’s current team and the program’s previous success, “They won their conference regular season, it’s a great conference. But they’ve also, they’ve been really successful for an extended period of time. And I’m talking about like a decade.”

Tip-off is at 11:10 a.m. and the game can be watched on CBS.

