IOWA CITY — Excitement for Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeye women’s basketball team is an arrow pointing straight up. And the demand for next year’s season tickets follows suit.

Iowa athletics announced Tuesday that it had paused its women’s basketball season ticket deposit program.

A university spokesman tells WHO 13 that Iowa has already received 6,700 season ticket requests for the 2023-24 season. By comparison, the Hawkeyes had 6,500 season ticket holders last year. Carver-Hawkeye Arena holds 15,056.

Iowa says they paused the season ticket deposit program, in part, because if the university has to account for more season tickets, it changes the seating map for the season.

The Hawkeyes will take a few months to sort it out, and will begin the season ticket sale process mid-summer, with first attention being paid to renewals, followed by new requests. Iowa will address those new requests in order of their Ticket Office Priority Points.

There’s no word just yet on how many season tickets Iowa can accommodate, and Iowa has not determined pricing for next season. This year, season tickets were $125 for adults, $90 for senior citizens and $30 for youth.

Whatever the case, Iowa women’s basketball will be one of, if not the, hardest ticket to get in Hawkeye history.