IOWA CITY – The Iowa Hawkeyes took down Illinois on Saturday 81-79 thanks to 32 points from Tony Perkins, new career high.

Kris Murray added 19, Filip Rebraca 13 as Iowa improves to 7-5 in the Big Ten 15-8 overall.

The win pulls the Hawkeyes in to a tie for 3rd place in the conference. Iowa hits the road Thursday to take on #1 Purdue.