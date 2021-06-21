Iowa native Karissa Schweizer qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Dowling Catholic track and field star Karissa Schweizer has qualified for her first Olympics.

The Urbandale native is headed to Tokyo to represent the United States in the women’s 5,000 meters after her runner-up finish at the Olympic trials Monday night.

The 25-year-old Schweizer had the lead going into the final lap but was passed down the home stretch by Elise Cranny.

Schweizer ran 15:28.11 to finish behind Cranny, who posted a season-best time 15:27.81. Rachel Schneider ran 15:29.56 to finish in third place and will also head to Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23.

In 94 DEGREE HEAT, Elise Cranny wins the women's 5000m.



Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider will join her at the #TokyoOlympics this summer.@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/hWySvvNvSG — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 22, 2021

Schweizer wasn’t the only Iowa connection competing at the trials on Monday.

Iowa State senior Daniel Nixon finished in seventh place in the men’s 800 final, running a personal-best time of 1:45.56.

Former Iowa State All-American Hillary Bor ran the fastest qualifying time (8:21.09) in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase to advance to Friday’s final. Bor is the defending USA national champion and is looking to make his second Olympic team.

Webster City native Jenny Simpson fell short in her attempt to make her fourth Olympic team, placing tenth in the 1,500 final in 4:07.76.