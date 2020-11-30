Iowa Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Basketball Rankings

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket ahead of Southern University guard Isaiah Rollins (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team has moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 rankings.

It is Iowa’s highest ranking since the 2015-16 team reached No. 3. Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. 1-2 in the poll released Monday.

Iowa (2-0) had no trouble with North Carolina Central and Southern last week. Iowa’s Luka Garza averaged 33 points and 10 rebounds in the two victories. That included his 41-point showing on Friday where he only missed one shot.

“Whenever I get the ball, I feel like I can score,” Garza said. “Sometimes you have those days where you’re just making shots. I put enough work into each shot that when I put it up, I have a strong feeling that it’s going to go in.”

Iowa is home again on Thursday against Western Illinois at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.