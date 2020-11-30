Iowa Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Basketball Rankings

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team has moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 rankings.
It is Iowa’s highest ranking since the 2015-16 team reached No. 3. Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. 1-2 in the poll released Monday.
Iowa (2-0) had no trouble with North Carolina Central and Southern last week. Iowa’s Luka Garza averaged 33 points and 10 rebounds in the two victories. That included his 41-point showing on Friday where he only missed one shot.
“Whenever I get the ball, I feel like I can score,” Garza said. “Sometimes you have those days where you’re just making shots. I put enough work into each shot that when I put it up, I have a strong feeling that it’s going to go in.”
Iowa is home again on Thursday against Western Illinois at 7 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.