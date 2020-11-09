Iowa Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 5 in Preseason AP Top 25

Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza was selected to The Associated Press All-America first team, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team will begin the season ranked in the top 5 of the Associated Press rankings.

The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, which is the highest preseason ranking in school history.

The Hawkeyes return Luka Garza, who was named National Player of the Year last season by ESPN. Garza was also named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year on Monday. Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team. Jordan Bohannon will also return to action this season after missing most of last season due to a hip injury.

“Having seven players with starting experience provides us with incredible versatility,” the AP quoted Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery. “In a year where you may have a player out for a couple weeks (due to COVID-19), depth will be important.”

Iowa finished last season ranked No. 25 in the AP rankings with a 20-11 record.

Iowa is scheduled to play No. 16 North Carolina in Iowa City on Dec. 8 and No. 1 Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 19.

The Northern Iowa Panthers received one vote in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

AP TOP 25

Gonzaga Baylor Villanova Virginia Iowa Kansas Wisconsin Illinois Duke Kentucky Creighton Tennessee Michigan State Texas Tech West Virginia North Carolina Houston Arizona State Texas Oregon Florida State UCLA Ohio State Rutgers Michigan