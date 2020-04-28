Iowa Madness Final Four: Nile Kinnick vs. Kurt Warner

It’s down to the Final Four in the tournament to decide the greatest moment in Iowa sports history.

Iowa’s Nile Kinnick won the Heisman Trophy in 1939 and is the only Hawkeye to ever win the prestigious honor. Kinnick played both offense and defense and kicked field goals. He delivered a stirring Heisman acceptance speech that is still played before every Iowa home game.

Kurt Warner came out of nowhere to lead the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl in 2000. The Rams beat the Titans and Warner was named MVP. It’s one of the most unbelievable rags-to-riches stories in sports history. A movie is even in the works about Warner’s underdog story.

We've reached the Final Four in our Iowa Madness, best sports moment tournament.

The Iowa Madness tournament started out with 32 moments selected by a ten-person panel of Iowa sports experts.

Kinnick’s Heisman win is the overall top seed in the tournament. To reach the final four, Kinnick defeated another legendary Hawkeye moment in Drew Tate’s walk-off touchdown pass to Warren Holloway in the 2005 Capital One Bowl.

Warner’s Super Bowl win beat Zach Johnson’s Masters win to reach the Final Four.

Dan Gable’s Olympic gold will square off against Shawn Johnson’s Olympic gold in the other Final Four matchup on Wednesday.