Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 109-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa forward Keegan Murray will not play in Friday night’s game against No. 2 Purdue due to an ankle injury.

Murray is Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, averaging 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Iowa (7-0) plays at Purdue (7-0) at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.