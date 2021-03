FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball teams on Monday learned their opponents for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 seed Iowa (18-9) will play No. 12 seed Central Michigan (18-8) at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

No. 7 seed Iowa State (16-10) will face No. 10 seed Michigan State (15-8) Monday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

All game’s in the tournament will be played in and around San Antonio, Texas.

Find the complete tournament bracket here.